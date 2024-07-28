Celeb Edition with Diba

Evol David Mokotedi, better known as Diba or Lekgachwana, is a 29-year-old DJ and content creator who rose to fame with his tiktok videos, which he and his colleagues, Baxon, Mcranko and Mika uploaded on their road trips to and from their gigs.

The videos trended raking in over 100 000 of views, giving the team booking mileage, and the main focus being Diba who became the people’s favourite due to his vibrant character.

Who is Diba and what does he do? People only know you from your tiktok videos with your friends.

I’m sound engineer, self taught fashion designer and a DJ. I believe I’m a creative; I can be anyone I want to if I put my mind to it.

I’m one of the people that believe that nothing is impossible.

How did you get the name Lekgachwana and what does it mean?

Lekgachwana means a small drop of something, might be a soft drink or alcohol, basically a small unit of liquid, and it depends on which side of the country you are from, some use different names which are similar or close.

I got the name when we were from a show with the team and I wanted to remain with the last drop (Lekgachwana) of Hennessy, so we had a back and forth argument about who deserves to remain with it, do they drink it or do I remain with it, during the argument, Baxon was filming the whole thing and he posted it on tiktok and it blew up.

Thats when people started calling me Lekgachwana.

Which video can you say made you famous.

At first I would say Lekgachwana did its part, but the one that really made me famous was “Bakang wa kaka” that’s the video that really hit every corner, because you would see kids talking about it, all age groups in general were hooked on that video.

I understand that you’re Baxon’s DJ, kindly tell us what it entails to be an artist’s DJ, Your roles in General.

Being an artist’s DJ you’re his hype man, his performer, you become one with the artist.

If you are down the artist is down it goes both ways. Simply you’re the co-pilot

Are you only his DJ or you can also be booked as an individual? If so, which genre do you play?

Apart from being Baxon’s DJ I can be booked as a DJ.

The type of genre I play during my sets are Three step, Afro tech, Amapiano and Deep house.

I think I’m versatile like that, depends on the mood, crowd and event set up.

How has the response been since you became tiktok famous? Are you getting more bookings compared to before?

The response has been amazing.

I think I came at a time when people were tired of rehearsed stories, I came original and people fell in love with me.

The love on the streets is crazy.

bookings ate ok, we are still building.

In terms of the whole team we are getting more bookings, people are now trying to engage with us and see who is Baxon, who is Ngwana wa Kelebogile and Diba, collectively bookings are coming in. I would say we are in a safe and great space, we can’t complain.

We want more that’s the thing.

Is Diba in a relationship?

(Chuckles) Yes, I’m in a relationship with one of the most beautiful girl in the world after my mom.

We’ve been dating for four years; if you remember, there’s a video of us celebrating my anniversary and I bought her flowers.

List five things people don’t know about you?

1). I’m shy and reserved when sober.

2). I’m a firm believer in God, I go to church every Sunday.

3). I love reading in my free time

4). I’m cluster phobic, I also don’t like heights.

5). I love cooking.