Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Capital investment key for SMMES

By

Published

Capital investment key for SMMES
ASMMEB CHAIRPERSON: Sello Motseta

Association of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprise Business in Botswana(ASMMEB) Chairperson, Sello Motseta, has expressed discomfort at the way in which commercial banks are not creating new instruments to enable local smallholder farmers to take advantage of available opportunities in the horticultural value chain. ASMMEB is an organisation created by small business drivers with the […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Tender corruption Tender corruption

News

Tender corruption

P17 million 'textbook tender' unaccounted for

23/05/2023

Business

No grain of comfort

*Sorghum Millers Association cries for help amid massive shortages

02/05/2023
BDF badge of shame BDF badge of shame

News

BDF badge of shame

Female BDF soldiers in Mozambique implicated in prostitution rings Disturbing reports coming from Mozambique suggest that some female Botswana Defence Force (BDF) soldiers deployed...

26/04/2023

Featured

Going for Gold in Golf

For a lot of ladies, sport is not always a favourite pastime, least of all golf. However, for sports enthusiast, Minkie Molatlhegi, who is...

25/04/2023
Celeb edition: D-Axis Celeb edition: D-Axis

Entertainment

Celeb edition: D-Axis

When he’s not flying high in the sky, Dennis Otukile aka D-Axis is soaring in the studio, cooking up monster hits with the likes...

25/04/2023
Controversy over Tshekedi's seat Controversy over Tshekedi's seat

Politics

Controversy over Tshekedi’s seat

I can contest again and win - Tshekedi Member of Parliament for Serowe West, Tshekedi Khama, who is in self-imposed exile in South Africa,...

25/04/2023
Tsogo musical becomes a hit Tsogo musical becomes a hit

Entertainment

Tsogo musical becomes a hit

Maxwell Dichi might just be Botswana’s next best thing when it comes to theatre plays. After taking an impressive Easter Musical dubbed The Generations...

18/04/2023
Drought hits panda farms Drought hits panda farms

Business

Drought hits panda farms

*Low grain yield expected *Climate change to blame

18/04/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.