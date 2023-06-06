Better times ahead

Inflation on the downward trend- Report Sparked by the geo-political tensions of Russia invading Ukraine, prices started going up in 2022. However as of April 2023, the annual inflation rate stood at 7.9 percent, marking a 2.0 percent decline from 9.9 percent previously recorded in March 2023. This welcome trend is expected to lead to […]
In this article:annual inflation rate, Bank of Botswana's (BoB), declining inflation, Dr Patricia Mogomotsi, Russia invading Ukraine
