Better times ahead

Better times ahead
GOING DOWN: Inflation sees a 2% decline

Inflation on the downward trend- Report Sparked by the geo-political tensions of Russia invading Ukraine, prices started going up in 2022. However as of April 2023, the annual inflation rate stood at 7.9 percent, marking a 2.0 percent decline from 9.9 percent previously recorded in March 2023. This welcome trend is expected to lead to […]

