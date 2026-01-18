Brothers jailed for church theft

Two brothers from Molepolole’s Ntloolengwae ward have learnt the hard way that stealing from the house of God comes with no divine discounts, after they were slapped with three-year jail sentences for church breaking and theft.

The duo, 43-year-old Obakeng Abache Patse, and his younger brother Odirile Patse, 35, did not waste time confessing when they appeared before Principal Magistrate Solomon Setshedi recently, pleading guilty the moment the charges were read.

In mitigation, Obakeng cut a remorseful figure, telling the court there was nothing to argue about since he was guilty as charged.

“My prayer is that I be allowed to pay for the damages,” pleaded Obakeng.

The younger brother pleaded for forgiveness, telling the court it was his first offence and vowing to sin no more.

Facts of the matter are that between January 13th and 14th, 2025, the brothers broke into Light and Truth Church and helped themselves to speakers, microphones, a fan, cables, and a power cord, effectively silencing the church before Sunday service.

Their Hallelujah heist was however short-lived as the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kemiso Muzila, received information that Obakeng was keepingt some ‘big speakers’ at his place.

He swiftly followed up on the tip-off and arrested Obakeng and recovered two large speakers and three microphones at Masilwana ward in Molepolole.

Upon further questioning, Obakeng quickly revealed to Sergeant Muzila that he had not acted alone, pointing the finger at his younger brother.

Odirile, who was also arrested led the police to his house where he handed back the stolen microphones, keyboard stand, cables, and other items.

When handing down sentence, Magistrate Setshedi considered that the brothers were first offenders and that they showed remorse by pleading guilty.

He also considered that all the stolen items were recovered and decided to impose a lenient sentence.

“I will, however, not overlook the fact that the offenses of this nature are prevalent in this jurisdiction hence a stiff penalty has to be taken. Each accused is sentenced to three years imprisonment. I will not impose the corporal punishment as the first accused is over 40 years,” concluded Principal Magistrate Setshedi.