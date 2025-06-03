Brothers busted

Cops receive 30 complaints over siblings alleged crime spree

United by an apparent life of crime on the outside, the Motlotlegi siblings were inseparable in court on Friday, shackled together at the feet accused of a spate of robberies in Francistown.

Gobonaone, 30, and baby brother, Kitsiso 26, are said to have embarked on a crime spree in April and May, breaking into vehicles and stealing properties.

With the heat on them rising after fed-up residents took to Facebook to complain about the pair, demanding their arrest, the bros quit Ghetto for nearby Borolong.

Reportedly about to hop on a bus bound for Letlhakane, where they planned to wait until tempers died down, the duo were nabbed by officers on May 22.

Arraigned before Francistown Magistrates the next day, the Motlotlegis were hit with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and three counts of theft. It is believed this is just the tip of the iceberg, with more charges expected to be added in time.

According to the charge sheet, on April 6 at Donga Bars, they broke into a car and stole a Samsung cellphone worth P4,500. They allegedly returned to the popular drinking spot the following Sunday, breaking into another vehicle and taking P2,000 in cash.

Sticking with their Sunday theme, the siblings seemingly struck again on May 4, this time snatching a reveller’s iPhone, worth P17,000, outside Lizard Entertainment Club.

Securing their remand, the Investigating Officer, Tebogo Kelori told court the accused persons were apprehended at Borolong hiking stop trying to flee.

“They are high risk escapers; we have 30 complaints about them. We have not yet recovered other stolen properties and have not completed our investigations,” said the IO.

For his part, Gobonaone insisted they were not ‘escaping’, but merely moving to Letlhakane as they feared for their safety.

Although they begged for bail, both brothers acknowledged the community was ‘vying for their blood’.

In the end, court ruled it was in their best interests to remain locked up for now, setting next mention for June 13.

It means the Motlotlegi family have lost two sons to prison for three weeks at least!