Botswana potent for mining

Botswana potent for mining
ECONOMICALLY VIABLE: Mining sector offers great opportunity

75 percent of land mass remains unexplored Chief Technical Officer at Minerals Development Company Botswana(MDCB) Matthews Bagopi, says there is immense potential in Botswana's mining sector investment. Bagopi told the Invest in Botswana Business Forum at the just ended US-Africa Business Summit that Botswana is one of the most prospective countries in the world that […]

