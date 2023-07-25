Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The big American dream

By

Published

The big American dream
US-AFRICA BUSINESS SUMMIT 2023

Local SMMES exhibit at US-Africa Summit The US-AFRICA Summit held at the Royal Aria Convention Centre in Tlokweng last week has come and gone, leaving a lasting impression in the memories and pockets of various sectors such as transport, hospitality and Small Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs). The different businesses benefitted through sales made at […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Botswana potent for mining Botswana potent for mining

Business

Botswana potent for mining

75 percent of land mass remains unexplored Chief Technical Officer at Minerals Development Company Botswana(MDCB) Matthews Bagopi, says there is immense potential in Botswana's...

2 hours ago
Nurses busted in ARV theft Nurses busted in ARV theft

News

Nurses, pharmacists busted in ARV theft

*Half a million Pula worth of drugs stolen in three clinics *Buyer found with P89K in cash

2 hours ago
A sharp stab in the back A sharp stab in the back

News

A sharp stab in the back

Woman steals friend's baby daddy and drags baby mama to court Tears flow freely from her eyes. Silently she moves her baby back into...

3 hours ago

Sports

A golden talent

*Teen superstar shines at Special Olympics

3 days ago
Building big Building big

Business

Building big

BHC plan high-value projects to rebuild profits Aims to deliver 1, 680 Housing Units in two years After experiencing a huge dent in their...

18/07/2023

News

US-AFRICA Summit underway

President Mokgweetsi Masisi says enhancing Africa’s Value in global value chains is a profound recognition that there are fundamental gaps between the global South...

12/07/2023
Cracked lives Cracked lives

News

Cracked lives

*From partners to sworn enemies Couple's divorce ends in bitter fight over tuition business *Ex-husband filed urgent court application last week

11/07/2023
BERA to control cooking gas prices BERA to control cooking gas prices

Business

BERA to control cooking gas prices

Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) will control cooking gas prices from the beginning of September as a new liquefied petroleum gas law comes into...

04/07/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.