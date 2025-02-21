BOSETU in a mess

Corruption, bullying and sexual harassment allegations rock union

Disgruntled employees at the Botswana Sectors of Educators Union (BOSETU) have written to the union’s National Executive Committee (NEC), making serious allegations of corruption, maladministration, and financial embezzlement.

In a three-page letter leaked to The Voice newspaper, the anonymous employees claim that the recent restructuring exercise at BOSETU was shrouded in secrecy and was a ploy to frustrate certain employees while creating jobs for friends and family members of those in authority.

“A number of managers were hired, and executive managers recruited. Of interest though, is that all positions opened and preference was given to people from outside with much higher salaries instead of promoting those that had dedicated their lives to the union,” they said adding that the wage bill has gone up by over P5million.

They further accused the union of violating the Employment Act by forcing some employees to accept exit packages, while cleaners and security guards were dismissed under the pretext that the new structure did not cater for them.

The employees claim that factionalism has taken over BOSETU, with senior managers bullying, suspending, or dismissing colleagues at the slightest provocation- leading some employees to take legal action against the union.

Even more alarming are allegations that cases of sexual harassment have been deliberately covered up, with victims allegedly threatened into silence or risk being fired.

The employees have demanded a full-scale investigation into BOSETU’s finances, alleging rampant corruption and maladministration in property acquisitions, bribe-taking, and suspicious transactions involving millions of pula.

They also claim that falsified financial reports have been presented at the union’s Annual General Meetings and congresses.

Additionally, they allege that some executive managers receive car allowances despite using union-owned vehicles.

“In September, the Secretary General and Treasurer were paid P1.9 million in gratuity. We don’t believe that they were supposed to be paid gratuity because they are not employees of the union, but seconded officials,” the letter states.

BOSETU vice president Charles Tsiane confirmed that the NEC has received an eight-page letter detailing the complaints from the employees.

He said that the committee has engaged with the employees and that they are actively addressing the complaints.

“Two employees implicated in the abuse have been suspended and have since taken the matter to court, therefore we cannot comment further on the details of the court cases,” he said.

He further revealed that BOSETU is in the process of appointing an independent investigator to probe the allegations.

“As a union that advocates for fair treatment of its members, we cannot allow our own employees to be subjected to workplace abuse. We agreed as the NEC that we cannot investigate ourselves, so we resolved to bring in an independent investigator. While we cannot specify a timeframe, we aim to conclude the investigation as soon as possible,” he said.