BMD outlines election strategy

The President of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Reverend Thuso Tiego, has outlined the party’s strategy ahead of the upcoming elections.

In an exclusive interview with this publication, Tiego explained that the BMD has carefully selected areas and aligned with other opposition parties to strengthen their campaign efforts.

“In areas like Ngami, Okavango, Bobonong, and Nkange, we will support the Botswana Congress Party (BCP), while in parts of the South, we will back the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC). In the Central region, particularly Serowe, our support will be for the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF),” he revealed.

Although their support does not obligate these parties to reciprocate in constituencies where BMD is contesting, Tiego expressed hope for mutual collaboration.

“At this stage, the priority is to unseat the ruling party, we stand united,” he emphasised.

Tiego also addressed allegations suggesting that BMD had declined an offer from BCP, which allegedly proposed that BMD only field council candidates and not parliamentary candidates.

Sources claimed that BCP was willing to let BMD contest in Molepolole North constituency only, but BMD sought constituencies in Gaborone.

“It was unfortunate because BCP had already nominated candidates for their Gaborone constituencies hence we fielded our people.”

Despite these setbacks, Tiego insisted that the relationship between the two parties remained intact.

“We’re still in touch and supporting each other,” he said, pointing out that he had recently attended a BCP rally and intended to participate in more joint efforts when available.

Reflecting on BMD’s progress, Tiego expressed satisfaction with their current position but noted that wisdom and strategic alliances were crucial moving forward.

“We want to avoid the vote-splitting scenario that happened in 2014,” he concluded.