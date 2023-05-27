BLP roots for BCP coalition

Botswana Labour Party (BLP) has launched a scathing attack on the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) urging Batswana not to risk replacing Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) with a party system whose body language reflects that of the current government.

In their solidarity message to Botswana Congress Party (BCP) which is holding its Leadership Forum in Palapye, BLP said that it regrets what a section of the Alliance for Progressives (AP) did in decamping from the popular coalition. "However, we take this time to invite AP members who are not happy with the unpopular decision of their leade...