Neighbourhood fights cable theft

Residents of Molepolole’s Morula Neighbourhood Watch in Masugankwe ward have raised concern over rising incidents of cable theft in their area. While issues of drug and alcohol abuse by youth, littering and child negligence were also addressed, the residents appealed to Botswana Police Service and Botswana Telecommunication Cooperation to collaborate and intensify the fight against […]
