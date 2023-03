The top candidate achieved 9A*, 1A and 1B from 11 syllabuses whilst the 2021 top candidate achieved 9A*, 1A, 1B and 1C from 12 syllabuses.

Botswana Examinations Council (BEC) has released the 2022 Botswana General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE) examination results in which overall performance for government schools, private schools and individual private candidates stands at a pass rate of 66.51%, showing a significant improvement of 5.24% at grade G or better in 2021.

Delivering the statement of results this morning at a media brief, BEC Board Chairperson, Dr Olefile Bethu...