Hit-and-run turns tragic

*Traditional Doctor charged with killing on-duty traffic cop

ACCUSED: Thuso Dimmere

A traditional doctor accused of a fatal hit-and-run, which caused the death of an on-duty traffic cop, appeared before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court last week for the continuation of his trial.

The suspect, Thuso Dimmere, 48, is facing a total of three charges, including: causing death by driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drinks or drugs, failure to stop after an accident and driving without a licence.

When breathalysed, the Thamaga native was reportedly found to be more than two times over the drink-drive limit, his alcohol sample measuring 126mg per 100ml when the l...

In this article:
