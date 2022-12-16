Bank Gaborone promotes saving culture

In an effort to rev up the saving culture in Botswana, Bank Gaborone is rolling out a new product; 'Easy Save' which emphasizes on the need to save more.

The product is a solution tailored for the different challenges and financial status of the bank's customers.

As a competitive and flexible savings account, Easy Save has a number of benefits which include affording clients up to 5.12 percent in interest rate gained from the first day when the account is opened, unavailability of monthly maintenance fees and a VISA debit ATM card.

To open the account, customers need only P100 which c...