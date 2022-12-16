Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

Bank Gaborone promotes saving culture

By

Published

In an effort to rev up the saving culture in Botswana, Bank Gaborone is rolling out a new product; 'Easy Save' which emphasizes on the need to save more.

The product is a solution tailored for the different challenges and financial status of the bank's customers.

As a competitive and flexible savings account, Easy Save has a number of benefits which include affording clients up to 5.12 percent in interest rate gained from the first day when the account is opened, unavailability of monthly maintenance fees and a VISA debit ATM card.

To open the account, customers need only P100 which c...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.