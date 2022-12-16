First Capital Bank launches Lefika Savings Account

In an effort to assist customers with financial needs, First Capital Bank Botswana has launched a zero-cost savings account called Lefika Savings Account.

First Capital Bank Botswana is a subsidiary of FMBCapital Holdings Plc, which provides banking and financial solutions through its operating subsidiaries in five Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets - Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Nevertheless, a savings account is an interest-bearing deposit account held at a bank or other financial institution.

Speaking at the Lefika Savings Product Launch he...