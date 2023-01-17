Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Back to school

By

Published

Back to school
DESPERATE: CB Stores Manager, Ngwako

School Uniform Shopping Basket

Local tailors seem to be struggling to meet the demand for school uniform following the government's decision to impose a ban on uniform import.

In 2020, the government took an initiative to promote local citizens by reserving businesses and certain industries for citizens only in what has since been dubbed Citizen Economic Empowerment by its supporters.

However, since then clothing retail stores were granted a waiver to import until the government effected a total ban in 2022.

In December 2022, retail stores, among them PEP Botswana and Ackermans B...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Ready for a crash free festive Ready for a crash free festive

News

Ready for a crash free festive

Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund and Botswana Police Service (BPS) have declared readiness and determination to diligently serve the public during the festive season....

27/12/2022
Giving love to teen mothers Giving love to teen mothers

News

Giving love to teen mothers

Founder of Basket of Love, a non-governmental organisation based in Maun, Pearl Day, has called on women to stop framing men for rape as...

27/12/2022
Teenage talent Teenage talent

News

Teenage talent

Young painter's life-changing meeting An embarrassingly random meeting with Botswana's apex visual artist, Wilson Ngoni has inspired an aspiring 18-year-old painter to take up...

20/12/2022
Tough times hit funeral parlor Tough times hit funeral parlor

News

Tough times hit funeral parlor

About 16 Babereki Ka Lorato funeral services staff members are grieving loss of income. According to a memo circulated to staff and availed to...

20/12/2022
Chobe's shame Chobe's shame

News

Chobe’s shame

- District the worst in Botswana for GBV - 59 percent of women abused The finger of shame was pointed at Chobe recently, with...

20/12/2022
Hatab commemorates 40th annivesary Hatab commemorates 40th annivesary

News

Hatab commemorates 40th annivesary

Hospitality And Tourism Association Botswana (HATAB) held their HATAB Golf Day2022 at Stanbic Bank Gaborone Golf Club last Friday. The Association was commemorating its...

20/12/2022
Flower-town wilting in crime Flower-town wilting in crime

News

Flower-town wilting in crime

Foreigners and students blamed for Kazungula location's woes Residents of Flower-town in Kazungula have been urged to be vigilant, and work together to fight...

20/12/2022
Khwai youths target tourists Khwai youths target tourists

News

Khwai youths target tourists

Cops voice concern over campsite break-ins Police in Khwai have expressed growing concern at the wayward behavior of local youths, who have started breaking...

20/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.