Trying new things

A life of hustle and adventure south of the border

In 1991, following the path trodden by many of her countrymen, Joyce Dzakatira left behind all she knew in her homeland of Zimbabwe, moving south of the border to seek her fortune - and even a little fame - in Botswana.

31 years later, and while life has been far from easy, it is a decision the Bulawayo native does not regret.

“I came here to work. I’d heard many good things about the country; everyone said it was the best, and they were right, it is! This is my home now,” says the 64-year-old, who has packed much into her time in BW.

...