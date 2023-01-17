Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Trying new things

By

Published

Trying new things
RAFFIA READY: Dzakatira's products

A life of hustle and adventure south of the border
In 1991, following the path trodden by many of her countrymen, Joyce Dzakatira left behind all she knew in her homeland of Zimbabwe, moving south of the border to seek her fortune - and even a little fame - in Botswana.

31 years later, and while life has been far from easy, it is a decision the Bulawayo native does not regret.

“I came here to work. I’d heard many good things about the country; everyone said it was the best, and they were right, it is! This is my home now,” says the 64-year-old, who has packed much into her time in BW.
...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Death in a hotel room Death in a hotel room

News

Death in a hotel room

Businessman helping police with investigations of lover's death A night of romance and sex with a gay lover went terribly wrong for one Stephanus...

3 hours ago
Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

News

Opposition give increase of districts thumbs up

Last year government made an announcement that it was going to upgrade 22 Subordinate Authorities to fully fledged Councils. The Minister of Local Government...

20 hours ago
Divided by mis-trust Divided by mis-trust

News

Divided by mis-trust

*Village fails to nominate kgosi

20 hours ago
Letter from zim event filled new year Letter from zim event filled new year

Featured

Letter from zim event filled new year

SMALL DONATION: President Mnangagwa handing over ambulance keys It’s only a few days into the year but so much is happening already. The country...

20 hours ago
Murder most strange Murder most strange

News

Murder most strange

Pastor accused of buying sex then killing sex worker A seventh day Adventist church pastor based in Francistown, Pelonomi Marvin Radihephi, has allegedly killed...

20 hours ago
Beyond borders Beyond borders

Business

Beyond borders

Botswana Railways launch new Bulawayo trade route Botswana Railways have signed a potentially game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Zimbabwean counterparts in an...

27/12/2022
Fear in the classroom Fear in the classroom

News

Fear in the classroom

'Teachers living in terror as students unleash violence,' warn BOSETU A spate of violent attacks by students on teachers and fellow students has sent...

27/12/2022
Sparkling with glass Sparkling with glass

Business

Sparkling with glass

Impact Fund uplifts Maun women while the environment says 'cheers' Despite the humble nature of her stall, it was still good enough to catch...

20/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.