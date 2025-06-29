Africa’s voice gets louder

“AfroMedia” Congratulates Ambassador Idris on His UN Appointment Representing Africa

Anthropological researcher Hassan Ghazaly, founder of the Pan African initiative on media and journalism “AfroMedia”, along with the initiative’s team, extended heartfelt congratulations to Ambassador Mohamed Idris on his appointment as the Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United Nations and Head of the African Mission in New York.

In this context, Ghazaly emphasized that this selection is a clear testament to the deep trust that Egyptian diplomacy enjoys both continentally and internationally.

It also reflects the esteemed standing it holds, in addition to its extensive expertise in priority areas on the continent’s agenda.

He considered the appointment a culmination of a distinguished diplomatic career and a renewed endorsement of Ambassador Mohamed Idris’s competence and experience in multilateral work, especially in matters of peace, security, and development in Africa.

Ghazaly also highlighted the historic role played by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration over the decades in representing African issues on the international stage.

He pointed out that during the era of national liberation, Cairo took it upon itself to transfer African national and revolutionary leaders from the Egyptian capital to New York to present the views of their peoples, who were then under colonial rule.

These very leaders later became prominent symbols of independence and liberation in the Global South.

Furthermore, Ghazaly stressed that this appointment strengthens the empowerment of African competencies within international and regional organizations and pushes forward efforts to enhance cooperation between the African Union and the United Nations toward broader and more impactful horizons.

In a related context, Ghazaly regarded this step as a new strategic milestone that reinforces the trajectory of joint African action, particularly in light of Cairo’s leading role in strengthening ties between the African Union and the United Nations, as well as its active contribution to peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts across the continent.

He also noted the significance of this appointment coinciding with the United Nations’ 80th anniversary, reminding that Egypt was among the founding countries of the UN and has played a major role in shaping its course since its inception.

It is worth mentioning that Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Idris has an extensive and distinguished professional record.

He previously served as Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and as Egypt’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

He currently serves as a member of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund’s Independent High-Level Advisory Board, to which he was appointed in 2024 by the UN Secretary-General.

As part of its support for African media, it is also worth noting that the “AfroMedia” initiative operates under the slogan “The Voice of Egypt… The Voice of Africa.” It is one of the initiatives under the Global Solidarity Network and was founded in February 2021.

The initiative aims to strengthen journalistic and media relations among African countries, develop the capacities of journalists and media professionals to portray a realistic image of Africa, and support media cooperation between peoples.

It also seeks to serve as a media bridge among African communities, Egyptians and non-Egyptians alike to coordinate efforts and organize mutual media messaging, enhance accurate perceptions of one another, and provide training and education for Egyptian media professionals on African content more broadly.