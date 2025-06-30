Khawa Tragedy

Sleeping couple suffocate on fumes from braai stand

The Khawa Dune Challenge and Cultural Festival ended in tragedy for a young couple, who died after inhaling carbon monoxide gas while asleep in their tent.

The deceased, a 26-year-old man and his girlfriend aged 24, both from Letlhakeng village, are thought to have suffocated on poisonous fumes from their braai stand.

According to Middlepits Station Commander, Kebadire Mmopi, his officers received a report at around 10am on Sunday morning (29 June).

Hurrying to the scene, they found the duo lying lifeless on the floor inside the tent.

“We found the braai stand inside the tent and suspect the deceased suffocated on carbon monoxide. Their cousins told us that prior to the incident, before going for entertainment on Saturday the deceased left the braai stand inside the tent in an attempt to warm it up. Later, at around 0100 hrs, upon their return from entertainment, the couple got inside the tent to sleep while the two cousins went to sleep inside their car,” revealed the Superintendent.

The following morning, when the cousins went to wake up the couple, they found them unresponsive.

Although they immediately called for help, it was already too late.

“I advise the public to avoid putting fire inside the tent. It’s very dangerous as there is possibility that the tent can also catch fire and in situation where there are many tents, the fire catches other tents and end in a massive fire that can even burn the cars and destroy everything around,” cautioned the top cop, adding investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.