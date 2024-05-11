267 Errands Runner at your service

With life in the 21st century fast and furious, especially in the hectic big city, where weekdays are spent slogging tirelessly away in the office, (for those lucky enough to be employed anyway!) free time is precious.

It’s an opportunity for a well-earned breather, to relax and unwind with family and friends, with fun and rest on the menu for many.

Unfortunately, errands and odd jobs have a nasty habit of getting in the way.

Fear not though, because Precious Thomas is here to ease the load.

The 37-year-old is the founder of 267 Errands Runner, a Gaborone-based business that does exactly what the name suggests: they run errands.

Established in February this year, Thomas offers help with the following tasks: grocery shopping, buying building materials, spare parts, getting medical prescription, handling bill payments and delivering tender documents.

While the bulk of their work is carried out in Greater Gaborone, their service extends as far as South Africa for cross border purchases, covering shopping centres such as Medical Centre, Dragon City, Jo’burg and China mall.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Thomas stressed her newly-formed enterprise prides itself on being dependable.

“In a world where online payments are not always reliable, we step in to ensure your tasks are completed efficiently and securely. We have got everyone covered representing our roots and our commitment to serving our community. We are here to lend a helping hand during those overwhelming moments when you need a third wheel,” explained the Mahalapye native.

Describing her target market as anyone bogged down with work and struggling to find time to complete their errands, Thomas’ business goes way beyond just picking up the groceries.

Fashion plays a big part and was a key reason she started 267 Errand Runner in the first place.

“As an aspiring plus-size activist and model, I understand the challenges of finding the perfect clothing, especially for those not based in Gaborone. With a keen eye for fashion and a passion for making people happy, I offer a unique service of purchasing and couriering clothes, bedding sets, cushions, and more, right to your doorstep, even as far as Maun or Gumare. A lot of people always asked for fashion advice, getting them clothes and confirming the sizes and materials and that gave birth to this business and adding other tasks,” said the Sales and Marketing diploma holder from GIPS.

Though the set-up is still in its infancy, 267 Errand Runner, a name inspired by Botswana’s international calling code +267, assist over 15 customers per week, with the service fee starting from as little as P200.

“We believe in making a living out of spreading joy. If we can brighten someone’s day by sending a dress from Gabs to Maun, why not turn that passion into our livelihood? Reliability and safety are at the core of our values. I take pride in my honesty and integrity. We stand against fraudsters and cheating, ensuring that every task we undertake is carried out with the utmost transparency and trustworthiness,” she declared.

With the business off to a promising start, Thomas admits she is slightly hampered by not having her own car.

It means for some errands she has to seek transport services elsewhere, especially for large consignments, when she gets help from a friend with a truck.

“My clients give me money to run errands for them and I have never encountered challenge where a customer refuses to pay after I have run a service for them. Let 267 Errands Runner be your go-to partner for convenience, reliability, and a touch of class. Together, let’s make your errands easier and your life a little brighter!” beams Thomas.

Her plans for the future include taking 267 Errands Runner to another level by procuring goods for her clients from outside Botswana, establishing a fleet and setting-up satellite offices around the country.