Xere cultural festival, the return

The Xere Cultural Music Festival is back for its second edition on August 22nd to 24th.

At the festival’s official launch, Boatametse Modukanele, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Wildlife, and Tourism, emphasised the event’s mission to celebrate and safeguard the endangered Sesarwa culture.

“Join us in Xere for a cultural extravaganza designed to preserve the Sesarwa heritage, which is on the brink of extinction. This festival offers a unique glimpse into the Basarwa way of life through traditional hunting, dance, and cuisine. Let’s come together to appreciate and sustain their vibrant culture,” said Modukanele.

Events Manager Rapula Kegopilwe shared exciting updates, anticipating considerable growth from last year’s inaugural festival.

“We’ve expanded our activities this year, including cultural exhibitions where the Xere community will demonstrate traditional Basarwa skills like hunting, fire-making, dance, and food preparation. Additionally, we’re hosting a sunset picnic with picturesque photo opportunities by the pan, accompanied by the community’s poetic recitations,” Kegopilwe announced.

On the second day, culture buffs can look forward to a game drive in the CKGR, corporate exhibitions, and the highlight of the event on August 24th, “Night of the First People,” featuring mesmerising Basarwa dances and songs.

For those eager to attend, Kegopilwe revealed partnerships with travel and tour companies, with package details to be announced soon.

Individual tickets are available at P450 for those bringing their own camping tents, and P100 for event access only across both days.

Xere Trust Chairperson urged everyone to support this cultural revival, promising an enriching and unforgettable experience that offers great value for money.