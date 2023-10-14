Without a trace

Twin brother goes missing on Independence eve

A family in Gabane is still trying to come to terms with the sudden disappearance of one of their relatives on Independence eve.

Karabo Segole arrived home from a trip in Dukwi on the 29th September, and after exchanging a few pleasantries, he hurriedly left to join his friends for a few drinks at a local bar.

Unbeknown to them, this was the last time they would see him, as he’s been missing for the past 14 days.

According to his sister, Tshepang Molepolole who was speaking to The Voice Online from a hospital bed at Deborah Relief Memorial Hospital in Mochudi, the matter was reported to Mochudi police station but there’s ‘still no trace of the man whose twin brother resides in Metsimotlhabe.

The family of four lost their parents at a very early age and were raised by their uncle.

Molepolele told the Voice Online that, the Kgalagadi Game Services employee’s phone keeps going on and offline.

She said he also recently left a cryptic message on his Facebook wall complaining about life’s challenges.

“We do see at times that his phone is active, but he ignores all attempts to communicate with him. Our messages to his social media platforms are received, but there’s never a response,” said a concerned Molepolole.

The distraught sister said, the family is confused and don’t know where to start looking as there are no leads.

The missing person report was confirmed by Mogoditshane Police Station Commander Superintendent Boemo Bok.

“Indeed we have received a report that the man was returning from a church service in Dukwi, and he left home to join others in the Independence fun activities. We are trying to establish where to start looking for him,” he said.

The family of the missing man has appealed to the nation and to Segole’s close friends to keep their eyes pealed and to share all their suspicions with the police.