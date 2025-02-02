Wild animals on the move

Flooding disperses wildlife in North West

The heavy rainfalls experienced across much of the country since the start of the year, including in the North West, has forced some wild animals away from their natural habitats.

Speaking at a full council session on Tuesday (Jan 21, 2025), District Chairperson, Itumeleng Kelebetseng revealed flooding in the region has displaced wildlife, bringing the creatures into close proximity to humans.

“The flooding forces wild animals to travel distances from the protected areas and concessions to neighbouring cattleposts. The situation in particular poses a threat to human lives as some animals are dangerous. The public is advised to take extra care when traversing the thicket areas where visibility of the animals is also limited,” advised Kelebetseng.

The North West Chair confirmed there has been a rise in human/wildlife conflict in the district, with animals intruding farming land, causing damage to people’s properties and killing livestock.

“In the most recent cases, two teenage boys were attacked and injured by a crocodile along Thamalakane River. A male adult was also injured by a hippo in Shorobe while another man was injured by a leopard around Shokomoka area,” he disclosed, adding fortunately all four survived and are currently recovering.

Kelebetseng urged the communities to promptly report any sightings of dangerous animals and desist from engaging in unnecessary activities that might end with loss of life or injury.

He added poaching remains a concern as people continue to target giraffes, buffalos, impalas, kudu, zebra and other game animals for their meat.

“Wildlife department together with other Law Enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly to curb these illegal activities; however shortage of resources like vehicles hampers anti poaching efforts.”