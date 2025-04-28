Shaya prides himself on being up-to-date with the latest gossip but Yours Truly must admit he was in the dark on this one!

This past week, we were all surprised when the one and only local MC and Promoter, Hey Nyena said ‘I do’, walking down the aisle with his beautiful bride – congratulations bro, she really is a stunner, kudos for keeping her on the lowdown too!

Sadly, the comedian’s happy day brought a few ugly trolls out from their caves sniffing for drama.

Shame on the guys who, as soon as they heard Hey Nyena was getting hitched, started making noise about ‘files’ or so-called secrets.

Come on, guys, really? Secrets won’t stop another man from making his move.

Go get a life, and stop acting like everyone’s business is yours to leak.

Thank you very much.