Sebata shows Rollers red

Just nine months after coming on board as the club’s main financer, wealthy businessman, Tendani Sebata has cut ties with Township Rollers with immediate effect.

The Zimbabwean, who assumed the role of Club President in July last year in what was meant to be a five-year deal, pumped an estimated P22 million into Popa during his short-lived reign.

However, confirming the split in a statement earlier today (28 April), Sebata Consolidated Holdings spokesperson, Senqobile Ndlovu, stressed the decision had nothing to do with money.

“This decision follows a comprehensive internal review and legal consultation, which identified significant compliance and governance issues surrounding the nature of the Club’s ownership and its regulatory obligations under the Botswana Football League (BFL) and Botswana Football Association (BFA) frameworks,” explained Ndlovu.

“Regulatory complications, including the absence of appropriate approvals as required by the League’s Constitution, have rendered Sebata’s continued involvement untenable. As a result, Sebata has formally initiated a divestment process and has no further operational role or financial obligation s within the club’s structure,” continued the statement.

The move comes as a further blow to the Blues’ fading hopes of winning the Botswana Premier League (BPL) for the first time since 2019.

The 16-time champions currently sit 6 th in the log, seven points adrift of league-leaders Gaborone United with just four games remaining.