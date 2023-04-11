Wanted man killed in SA police raid

Zwichanaka Gore Dabie, a man wanted in the murder of Oodi woman- Thato Meswele, in 2015, was reportedly killed in a police raid in Johannesburg, South Africa over the Easter Holidays.

The 43-year-old Dabie was the third accused person in the ongoing murder trial at the Gaborone High Court where Ernest Legwale and Hamadi Mkhuha are prime suspects in the infamous murder.

Thato was allegedly mistaken for her elder sister, Dimpho Meswele, who at the time was going through a divorce process with her husband, Ernest Legwale.

Dabie and Mkhuha are said to have been hired by Legwale to kill hi...