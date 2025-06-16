‘Vocational education is the key!’

Maele vows to tackle youth unemployment

The Minister for Higher Education, Prince Maele is confident the solution to solving Botswana’s high unemployment rate amongst the youth lies in vocational education.

Addressing the media on his return from a benchmarking mission in Germany, Ghana and Romania, Minister Maele said skill-specific training is the first step toward achieving a nation of skilled workers and entrepreneurs.

Maele estimated that close to 20, 000 young people are thrown into the streets every year after completing their Junior Certificate or Botswana General Certificate of Education.

He revealed government want to introduce vocational education at early age, either at primary or junior secondary school level, so that students can choose their career pathway.

He added it is unfortunate Botswana’s education system has focused on theory in the past, whilst in the countries he visited the focus was heavily on practical education.

“With our findings from the benchmarking mission, we can say with confidence that TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] is the way. We are going to produce the youth that are working. We are going to produce youth that are entrepreneurs,” he vowed.

Currently there are 35 Brigades operating across the country with the enrollment rate hovering around 8, 000 students. Conditions are far from ideal, however, with dilapidated buildings, ancient equipment and outdated lecturers a common feature.

To revolutionise the set-up, Maele said govt will review the current curriculum for Brigades and rename them Vocation Training Centres.

Despite govt’s high-profile cash struggles, they also intend to increase students allowance from P300 to P1, 500 in the next four months.

“There is urgent need to Cluster Brigades and provide education according to the economic activities of the areas in which they operate. For instance, a Brigade in Maun can focus on Tourism and Hospitality curriculum, a brigade in Gantsi can focus on beef production and processing, and another one in a mining town can focus on jewellery production,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister admitted he is aware of the long-standing dispute between the University of Botswana Academic and Support Staff Union and management over poor staff working conditions.

However, he explained the University of Botswana Act limits him from interfering in the decisions of the UB Council, adding he cannot remove a Vice Chancellor, or a Chief Executive Officer, of any parastatal under his Ministry without following due process.

“Even in situations where I can clearly see that the CEO is not performing, I cannot remove them, otherwise they will go to court and the court will rule in their favour,” muttered Maele.