Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Turnstar aims for P3bn asset value

By

Published

Turnstar aims for P3bn asset value
TURNSTAR HOLDINGS MD: Gulaam Abdoola

Leading property developer, Turnstar Holdings, remains upbeat about the prospects of growing its portfolio to reach a staggering P3 billion in asset value. This follows positive results by the company after the investment property value grew by over P100 million to hit P2.6 billion. According to the company's 2023 annual report, the group's revenue grew […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

News

Duo nabbed in possession of a pangolin

Two Zimbabwean men have been remanded in custody after they were found in possession of a live pangolin. The duo, 43-year-old Kelvin Maposa and...

44 mins ago
Hoops for hope Hoops for hope

Business

Hoops for hope

Basketball Academy gets Ghetto bouncing For the duo of Katlego and Tshepho Matenge, sports and business are two tributaries of one lake, woven together...

1 week ago
Building big Building big

Business

Building big

BHC plan high-value projects to rebuild profits Aims to deliver 1, 680 Housing Units in two years After experiencing a huge dent in their...

18/07/2023
Gohard comes to Ghetto Gohard comes to Ghetto

Business

Gohard comes to Ghetto

Motswako star-cum-businessman-cum-fashion designer, B-Block has returned to the city where it all began, opening an urban lifestyle store in Francistown. Located in Barclays Plaza...

11/07/2023
Cracked lives Cracked lives

News

Cracked lives

*From partners to sworn enemies Couple's divorce ends in bitter fight over tuition business *Ex-husband filed urgent court application last week

11/07/2023
ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

Business

ABSA donates sick bay to Lephoi Centre

ABSA Bank Botswana Limited, one of Botswana's leading financial institutions, donated a Sick Bay to the Lephoi Centre for the Blind on Friday last...

04/07/2023
No proof, no case No proof, no case

Front Page

No proof, no case

State fails to submit DNA results in SDA Pastor- sex worker murder case DPP opts to withdraw charges against Radihepi Directorate of Public Prosecution...

28/06/2023
The second coming The second coming

Business

The second coming

*Second hand clothes enjoy first rate sales

27/06/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.