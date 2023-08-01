Turnstar aims for P3bn asset value

Leading property developer, Turnstar Holdings, remains upbeat about the prospects of growing its portfolio to reach a staggering P3 billion in asset value. This follows positive results by the company after the investment property value grew by over P100 million to hit P2.6 billion. According to the company's 2023 annual report, the group's revenue grew […]
