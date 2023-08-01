Connect with us

BPC sign power deal

BPC sign power deal
NEW PARTNERSHIP: BPC and Jindal Energy Botswana

Jindal Energy Botswana engaged in a 300MW Power Purchase Agreement Move aimed to develop coal resources and grid capacity augment power deficits Botswana Power Corporation(BPC) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) deal with Independent Power Producer(IPP), Jindal Energy Botswana, for 300MW of electricity for a period of 30 years. As per the agreement, Jindal […]

