BPC sign power deal

Jindal Energy Botswana engaged in a 300MW Power Purchase Agreement Move aimed to develop coal resources and grid capacity augment power deficits Botswana Power Corporation(BPC) has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) deal with Independent Power Producer(IPP), Jindal Energy Botswana, for 300MW of electricity for a period of 30 years. As per the agreement, Jindal […]
