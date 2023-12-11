Tragedy strikes as two boys drown in a dam

In a heartbreaking incident on Saturday morning, two boys, aged 12 and 15, tragically drowned in the Mmaphoroka dam located in Lesilakgokong, Kweneng District, while attempting to fetch water.

The victims were accompanied by a 13-year-old girl who managed to swim to safety after the two boys reached the deepest part of the dam.

Despite the valiant efforts of community members who rushed to assist, the boys lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

The community response was prompted by a resident who witnessed the tragedy unfold by the dam side and promptly alerted others.

The incident occurred around 9 am, and the police were notified at approximately 10 am.

Assistant Superintendent Motshwa ri Mokamogo of Molepolole Police confirmed the drowning, highlighting that community members, with the assistance of police scuba divers, successfully retrieved the two bodies on the same day.

The bodies were then transported to the Scottish Livingstone Hospital, where a medical doctor certified the boys as deceased.

The corpses are currently held at the hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.