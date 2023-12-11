Toddler beaten to death for biting another kid

In a harrowing incident, a two-year-old boy tragically lost his life on Tuesday night at Princess Marina Hospital after sustaining severe injuries from a brutal assault by his father.

The assault reportedly occurred as a consequence of the toddler biting another child during play.

According to the police, the incident unfolded at Phuduhudu lands on Tuesday morning when the boy, accompanied by his father, Otsile Simane, went to the bush to search for cattle.

Upon their return home in the evening around 6 pm, the mother noticed the child’s fatigue and reluctance to eat.

The concerned mother discovered bruises on the boy’s face and back when he woke up. Questioned about the injuries, the toddler revealed that his father had assaulted him, prompting the distressed mother to confront her boyfriend, Simane.

The 21-year-old suspect reportedly admitted to beating his son with a stick after the child bit another youngster in a yard they had entered.

As the toddler’s health deteriorated, with symptoms such as vomiting and loss of consciousness, the mother promptly reported the incident to the police.

Jwaneng police station commander, Superintendent Thuso Basuti, confirmed the swift response of law enforcement to the report.

The toddler was urgently transported to Jwaneng Mine Hospital and subsequently referred to Princess Marina Hospital, where, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The alleged perpetrator, Simane, hailing from Maboane village, was promptly arrested.

He appeared before the court on Friday and is remanded in custody until his mention scheduled for December 21st, 2023.

However, sources revealed that upon examination by the doctor it was discovered that the little boy had internal bleeding on the abdomen, the thing suspected to have taken his own life.