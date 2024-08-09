Time to unite for the Mascom Batanani Walk

After several activations and countless text messages, the time is finally here: this Saturday, Ghetto goes yellow again as thousands descend upon the second city for the annual Mascom Batanani Walk.

Now in its 6th edition, the famous charity event returns under the theme ‘Step Up for Digital Safety,’ with the First Lady, Neo Masisi continuing as Chief Walker, a role she took on at last year.

Giving Voice Sport the lowdown on what to expect, Mascom Chief Corporate Affairs, Boipelo Matenge revealed the fun starts at 6am at the Old Francistown Stadium.

After a limb-loosening warm-up, to help ward away the chilly early morning air and get the blood pumping, walkers will hit the city’s streets over distances of: 5km, 10km and 15km.

Turning her attention to this year’s theme, Matenge explained that as a digital service provider, Mascom are driven to ensure no-one is left behind as the country continues its march towards the 4th industrial revolution. Online safety is a big part of this.

“We also appreciate the duty and call to action in promoting digital safety and awareness in how to be safe and secure in the use of technology. Knowing the issues we face as parents, elders and society at large when it comes to increasing concerns on digital safety, the Mascom Batanani Walk 2024 focus is exactly aimed at that and in the spirit of Batanani for us to unite against a challenge we are all faced with as Batswana,” she said.

As is the norm, entertainment will feature heavily on the day, with live performances from Lizibo and a number of famous Francistown DJs.

Launched in 2019, the Mascom Batanani Walk aims to drive positive change through community engagement and support for various causes. ‘Batanani’ is a Kalanga word that means ‘let’s unite’.

Previous beneficiaries include: Botswana Police Women’s Wing, Jubilee Hospital Psychiatric Unit, the Children’s SOS Village, Francistown School for the Death and BOSASNet.