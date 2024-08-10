Suspects break from police cells and escape with exhibit horses

Two suspects on Thursday morning escaped from Werda police holding cells and stole two horses that were kept as exhibits.

The duo aged 24 and 26 allegedly escaped after they damaged the lock using a wiring electric pipe that was hanging from the roof.

According to Werda police station commander, Superintendent Mompoloki Ramatsia, the cells are a distance apart from the offices, and the police were on the other side inspecting some cattle exhibits for a stock-theft case, in the kraal.

It is alleged that a male cop who resumed duty at 10 pm discovered that the suspects escaped when he went for routine inspection around 4am.

“One of the suspects had been detained for violating a court order. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday (Wednesday). The other suspect was detained for importing stolen stock from South Africa,” said Superintendent Ramatsia.

He revealed that the stolen horses were exhibits in a stock theft case that implicated one of the two suspects, and they only managed to recover one of the horses.

Ramatsia noted that the police were still on the hunt for the other horse and the two suspects.