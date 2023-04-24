Thieves get away after crashing stolen car

Shoshong Police are looking for thieves who stole a car in Kodibeleng which was later found involved in a road accident on the outskirts of the village.

Speaking to the Voice Shoshong Station Commander Superintendent Tawana Tawana confirmed the incident which occurred on the 9th of April.

He said the victim had parked his car in the yard before going to bed and the following morning he found his white Toyota Hilux missing and reported it to the police.

“When he was still reporting the stolen car, he received a call from one of the villagers informing him that he saw his car and that i...