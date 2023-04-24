Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Thieves get away after crashing stolen car

By

Published

CRASHED: Missing car involved in accident

Shoshong Police are looking for thieves who stole a car in Kodibeleng which was later found involved in a road accident on the outskirts of the village.

Speaking to the Voice Shoshong Station Commander Superintendent Tawana Tawana confirmed the incident which occurred on the 9th of April.

He said the victim had parked his car in the yard before going to bed and the following morning he found his white Toyota Hilux missing and reported it to the police.

“When he was still reporting the stolen car, he received a call from one of the villagers informing him that he saw his car and that i...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.