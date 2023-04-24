Connect with us

Baby survives poisoned milk

*Mother in court for lacing baby’s milk with cattle dip

By

Published

ACCUSED: Lemogang

A Molepolole woman who admitted to spiking her seven-months-old son's milk with toxic cattle dip has been remanded in custody to await assessment by a psychologist.

According to the charge sheet, 22- year-old Morongwa Dudu Lemogang on April 6th, 2023 at Tlapeng lands in Kweneng District attempted to kill her son by feeding him milk mixed with Eraditick dip, a substance she knew to be poisonous.

Though the incident occurred on April 6th, it was reported before the police six days later after the boy’s 50-year-old grandmother smelled livestock dip on the milk feeding bottle while preparing...

In this article:
