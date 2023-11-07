There’s money to be made!

MICAF highlights creative sector’s economic potential

Makgabaneng’s objective to celebrate and showcase all facets of Botswana’s creative industry was well met over the weekend, during their three-day International Creative Arts Festival (MICAF).

Meant to highlight the economic power of the country’s local arts sector, the festival’s second installment played out under the theme, ‘The creative space as a business: understanding and monetizing your craft’.

The event, which ran from Friday to Sunday, was designed to open conversations on ways in which the local creative space can self-sustain and open international markets.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, MICAF Executive Director, Tony Buru encouraged creatives to harness the opportunity to network and learn from industry giants.

Restating the government’s ‘mindset change’ agenda, Buru advised artists to take advantage of the digital space in their works.

“As the creative arts, it is time to harness the opportunities before us. We need to engage and use the digital space to sell and market our products,” he said.

The opening ceremony was intertwined with an expo which allowed visual artists the space to show-off their work.

Next, South African film industry powerhouse, Mpho Ramathuthu, best known for producing the 2017 movie ‘She is King’, facilitated a masterclass on ‘Packaging your craft for the international market’.

The forum discussed funding strategies, opening international markets, digitization and collaborations.

On the second day, MICAF celebrated the creative industry through a music picnic session which consisted of performances by international and local artists. The likes of Ntate Stunna, Ezra Neethings and Han C had the party in full swing alongside MCs Missgeekays and THABO.

Finally, the festivities came to an end with a masquerade dinner which awarded the best performers from Makgabaneng’s creative arts competition held earlier this year, including the theatre and film competitions.

Going forth, Makgabaneng has committed to continue working with creatives to ensure the sustainability and economic benefits of local arts.