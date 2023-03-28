Lobatse clay works ressurects

Lobatse Clay Works(LCW) has been thrown a lifeline with the once mighty brick producer set to reopen later this year.

With owners Botswana Development Corporation(BDC) currently on plans to revive the entity, the first phase is already in execution and it includes the refurbishment of the plant which is underway.

BDC has since allocated P65 million towards capital expenditure and working capital for the business which will ensure longevity and profitability.

The refurbishment forms part of preparations for operational commencement which is anticipated in the later part of 2023."We've ...