The bee’s knees

Providing a healthy zing with probiotics Backed by a hungry passion for food inherited from her mother, a passion that was taken to new levels by her own health struggles, Boitshoko Ndlovu started Bee’s Eatery. Six years later, the business dedicated to healthy-eating has spread its wings, producing a number of plant-based probiotic foods that […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Bee’s Eatery, Boitshoko Ndlovu, Curry Kraut, Granola, Kimchi, Meet the boss, Plain Sauerkraut, plant-based Agro processing business, Probiotic food, Squaremart, US-Africa Business Summit
Click to comment