Suspected Choppies robbers in court

Five more still at large

Police in Molepolole have made a major breakthrough in the recent Choppies robbery case arresting three suspects who entered the Molepolole supermarket last week Monday (March 25, 2024) evening and made away with P148 019.75 cash.

The incident occurred around 1930 hrs.

According to eye witnesses, the masked and armed suspects fired a few shots and ordered shop stewards to lie down before they instructed cashiers to open tills for them.

The robbers then fled the scene with a silver Honda Fit getaway car.

However later that same day, the first suspect 46-year-old Michael Mogome was arrested at his place in Molepolole, Legonono ward.

During police questioning Mogome allegedly admitted to have committed the robbery and handed over cash amounting to over P12, 000 which was buried behind his house in a plastic bag.

The other two suspects 42-year-old Tumelo Rakgagana from Bokone ward and David Moloi aged 44 from Goo-Moinyana ward in Molepolole were arrested in Gaborone and Molepolole respectively the following day.

Meanwhile it turns out that Rakgagana has allegedly confessed to have been in charge of transporting the robbers with a vehicle he had hired from Gaborone.

In the end the court remanded the trio in custody until next mention set for April 29th, 2024 while the police continue to hunt for the other five suspects who are still at large.

The police have also cautioned the public that the accused robbers are suspected to be armed and dangerous to the public.