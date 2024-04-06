Senior DIS officers freed

Two senior officers of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS), Head of Investigations Paul ‘Slim’ Setlhabi and Head of Legal Pulane Kgoadi who were arrested last Thursday (March 28, 2024) have been freed.

The two officers’ freedom was secured by Senior Counsel Kgosietsile Ngakaagae after he convinced two judges of the Gaborone High Court Dr Godfrey Radijeng and Chris Gabanagae to grant the two access to attorney, family and toiletry.

On Friday evening, during their applications for access to attorney, the two officers were not in court in person, an eerie absence which sparked a debate about their whereabouts and safety.

A fiery Ngakaagae however demanded to see his clients dead or alive. He told the judges that it is unheard of for people to be arrested in Botswana and denied access to an attorney, a situation he said can only happen in a Banana Republic.

Issues surrounding their arrest are yet unclear, but unconfirmed reports indicate that the officers have uncovered a disturbing conduct by the DIS leadership and have since informed the Office of the President.

There have been reports of instability within the organization, which has led to reported purging and dismissals since 2021, and with more officers expected to face the wrath of the DIS Director General Peter Magosi.

The DIS Chief Spy recently told the Parliamentary Accounts Committee that the organization was full of individuals who did not qualify for their positions.

In an interview with The Voice on Wednesday afternoon, the DIS spokesperson Edward Robert confirmed that there was an ongoing investigation at the country’s spy unit.

“For now, I can confirm that we are conducting a sensitive investigation and some of our officers are helping us with the investigations. I cannot at this stage share any information since that may compromise the involved officers, or the organization itself and I want to assure all that the investigations are carried out in line with established processes and the law,” confirmed Robert.

He denied that the officers have been suspended from work, but confirmed that the investigations are likely to be prolonged, but would neither confirm nor deny if there are any charges that will be laid against the senior officers.

Our efforts to get a comment from Kgoadi, Setlhabi, or their attorney Ngakaagae proved futile.