Suicidal Soldier Laid To Rest

A young soldier was laid to rest in his home village of Ramotswa on Friday morning, just two days after he was found hanging from a tree in a suspected suicide. The lifeless body of 30-year-old Lance Corporal Kagiso Selebogo was reportedly discovered in a decomposed state at Thebephatshwa Airbase, where he was stationed.
Reluctant to go into too much detail, Lekgwapheng Acting Station Commander Akimo Mlazie stated that his officers received the report at around 0900hrs on the morning of May 7th. “Later, he was confirmed to be an employee at Thebephatshwa Airbase. A doctor was called and confirmed his death,” the Assistant Superintendent told The Voice, expressing concern that this marked the third suicide within his jurisdiction since February. Mlazie urged anyone contemplating taking their own lives to seek help from counselors and pastors, or alternatively to discuss their issues with family or friends.
Meanwhile, sources close to the scene described Selebogo as a troubled soul in recent weeks. It appears he was last seen by his Botswana Defence Force (BDF) colleagues on March 24th, when he was scheduled to begin a month-long leave on the advice of a counselor. Despite being due to return to work on April 28th, he never appeared.
Given his mental state, concerns for Selebogo’s safety quickly grew, leading to a search of the camp which ended with the tragic discovery of his body. “The man was suicidal. He had allegedly tried to commit suicide around March, was hospitalized, and received counseling. The counselor suggested he be given leave to rest; it was after this that he was later found to have committed suicide,” revealed an army insider, who also noted that the deceased did not leave a suicide note.
May his soul rest in peace.