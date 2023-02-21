Stargems set to shine

Ready to export first diamonds to the market

Having set-up its Botswana operations last July, StarGems is expected to export its first batch of locally sourced diamonds to the international market by the end of the month.

Established with the main purpose of sourcing and manufacturing rough diamonds from Debeers and Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), the unit has combined operations of cutting, butting* and faceting, meaning it essentially carries out the entire rough-to-polishing process.

Speaking to Voice Money on Friday, StarGems Global Head of Manufacturing, Sandeep Kolambekar, con...