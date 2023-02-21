Hitman on the loose

Beware, he is dangerous- police

Convicted arsonist and suspected hitman in the infamous 2015 Oodi murder, Zwichanaka Dabie has escaped from South African Police custody and is currently on the loose.

Dabie who is facing one count of murder was arrested in South Africa in December 2022 after he ran away from Botswana as soon as his name was mentioned in the OOdi murder which was committed while he was on bail for car theft.

He escaped from Kimberly police cells on Saturday morning where he was remanded for a series of robberies in that country.

For the Oodi murder, three men being...