Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Hitman on the loose

By

Published

Hitman on the loose
ESCAPED POLICE CUSTODY : Zwichanaka Dabie

Beware, he is dangerous- police

Convicted arsonist and suspected hitman in the infamous 2015 Oodi murder, Zwichanaka Dabie has escaped from South African Police custody and is currently on the loose.

Dabie who is facing one count of murder was arrested in South Africa in December 2022 after he ran away from Botswana as soon as his name was mentioned in the OOdi murder which was committed while he was on bail for car theft.

He escaped from Kimberly police cells on Saturday morning where he was remanded for a series of robberies in that country.

For the Oodi murder, three men being...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

High stakes in London for Gambling Authority High stakes in London for Gambling Authority

Business

High stakes in London for Gambling Authority

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gambling Authority Botswana, Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe is currently in the United Kingdom, attending the International Casinos Exhibition...

14/02/2023
Promoting a natural glow Promoting a natural glow

Business

Promoting a natural glow

Simple skincare with stunning results Tebogo Mkhiza is the founder of Divas Glow Skincare, a mobile beauty studio which specialises in organic skincare products...

14/02/2023
The rise of a young entrepreneur The rise of a young entrepreneur

Business

The rise of a young entrepreneur

Boasting numerous qualifications in the business fraternity acquired from reputable institutions, Kgosi Keamogetse is substantialising what he learnt from class into practice. Six years...

24/01/2023
How to fix the economy in 2023 How to fix the economy in 2023

Business

How to fix the economy in 2023

*Pay urgent attention to Education and Health Sectors *Fight corruption and crime in general *Get rid of Immigration delays

24/01/2023
Who will take it? Who will take it?

News

Who will take it?

MISA Botswana elections finally here Media Institute of Southern Africa Botswana (MISA) will finally elect a new Board of Governing Council this weekend following...

24/01/2023
Family rejects remains of dead granny Family rejects remains of dead granny

News

Family rejects remains of dead granny

We are now concerned - Motube It’s been almost five months since the remains of a 71-year-old granny of Kanye village, Baitshepi Phirinyane, who...

17/01/2023
Dancing in the cold Dancing in the cold

Latest News

Dancing in the cold

Enosa in Europe for trials and assessment Eleven Angels star and one of the youngest players in the premier league, Monty Enosa is currently...

17/01/2023
Soap for the soul Soap for the soul

Business

Soap for the soul

Young accountant swaps numbers for nourishment Although she has a knack for numbers, and is a qualified accountant with a Degree from UB, Keonee...

27/12/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.