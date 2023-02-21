OCT delta projects gather momentum

Hotel for Seronga, Herbarian for Eretsha

Okavango Community Trust (OCT) has handed over construction sites for its two major 2023 developments, a 22-bed hotel in Seronga and a cultural village in Eretsha.

The first phase of the twin projects, expected to be completed in the next eight months, will see the Trust part with over P5 million.

From the money, P4, 183, 283.66 has been set aside for the construction of 11 chalets at the hotel, while P1, 067, 733.99 will go towards paying for the cultural village’s Herbarian – where tourists and locals can learn about the different herbs fou...