Slippery criminal finally faces the music

Having eluded the court for almost two years, 40 -year -old Kenosi Makoya has finally been tried, convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Charged with three counts of robbery, burglary and stealing from a dwelling house, Makoya’s brush with the law dates back to eight years ago when he broke into Christopher Dithuri’s house and stole his VW car keys, men’s underwear, two trousers and Adidas bag.

The following day he is said to have broken into Agnes Frank’s house whilst she was sleeping and forcefully dragged her out before making away with her mobile phone.

Just when the prosecution were about to wrap up their investigations, Makoya absconded court and a warrant of his arrest was issued on October, 31st, 2022 but he was only apprehended on June, 21, this year.

In his plea in mitigation Makoya noted that he was young when he committed the offence and he is of Ill health as he had recently underwent a heart surgery and therefore the prison environment is not conducive for him.

“I have seen my mistakes, and my plea of guilt is a sign of remorse. I have spent reasonable amount of time in prison before I absconded and I have since reformed. I am of ill health and prison is not good for me,” pleaded Makoya.

In his sentence Magistrate Mulalo Thebeetsile noted that offences with an element of theft are now prevalent and law abiding citizens continue to lose their hard earned properties.

“The situation has gone to the extent that law abiding citizens are forced to employ expensive means of security like wall boundaries, CCTV cameras , security alarms and others due to the fear of thieves , burglars and robbers,” Mulalo noted.

With regards to Makoya’s alleged heart surgery Mulalo noted that the prison facilities are equipped with medical facilities and personnel who will give him medical assistance if he needs it.

“On count 1 the accused has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, count 2 imprisonment term of 4 years and count three imprisonment term of four years as well and all the sentences shall run concurrently,” ruled Mulalo.

The 10- year imprisonment term will take into account the period of two years , four months and 17 days he spent in custody pending finalisation of the matter.