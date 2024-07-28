Granny, 71, in court for smuggling a minor

A 71-year-old granny from Zimbabwe was arrested over the President’s holidays for allegedly smuggling a child into Botswana from Zimbabwe.

When she appeared before the Francistown Magistrate Court on the morning of July 17th, it was heard that Martha Nyathi from Khezi village on Sunday the 14th, smuggled in a minor around 1700 hours through the border village of Matsiloje.

During police interrogation it came out that the pensioner did not have travelling documents and was therefore charged with illegally entering the country and smuggling of a person.

After the charges were read out to her in court, the State Prosecutor Chilume Mpena told court that Nyathi was a flight risk.

“She does not have travelling documents nor does she have a permanent place of stay in Francistown so we fear if she is to be granted bail, she might flee back to her country of origin,” said the prosecutor as he pleaded with court to allow Nyathi to be kept at a safe place until finalisation of investigations.

When allowed to speak, Nyathi pleaded guilty to both charges and asked the court for forgiveness.

The court however remanded her in custody and set her next date of mention to August 06.

Meanwhile on the same day, three Zimbabwean men,Goodman Moyo, Manager Dube and Mthokozisi Moyo also appeared in court for smuggling one child into the country.

The trio were also remanded in custody to await trial.