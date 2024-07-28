Contaminated fuel affects 441 vehicles

Service stations to be held responsible for damage caused

The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority has confirmed that a total of 441 vehicles were affected by the recent contamination of fuel imported into the country.

The fuel was contaminated by an unidentified chemical substance that reacted with the fuel to alter its properties.

According to BERA, seven retail sites were affected and an additional eight tankers that had not yet offloaded were also found to have been contaminated.

“The actual volume and value was not quantified because when the contamination was picked some of the product had already been dispensed into consumer vehicles. The contaminated fuel was isolated and removed from service stations for either re-sweetening or safe disposal by the suppliers,” said the spokesperson for BERA Tshepang Monare in response to our enquiries.

BERA said that the service stations or licensees will be held responsible for the damage caused to the vehicles as per its Act of 2024 and Petroleum Regulations of 2024.

“Supplier should always ensure that product meet the set specifications prior to off-loading at its customers’ sites,” the organisation said.