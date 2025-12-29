Shakawe River Lodge robbed at gun point

Police in Shakawe are on the hunt for armed robbers who allegedly attacked a security guard at Shakawe River Lodge early this morning and made away with cash amounting to around P30 000.00.

Shakawe Police Station Commander, Alec Keikwaletse said the men were allegedly armed with a shotgun.

“We received a call from the manager (aged 35) alleging that their lodge was attacked around 3am by unidentified men who were covering their faces with balaclavas”

The men are said to have attacked a security guard, tied his hands to his back and blindfolded him before proceeding to the accounts office where they took the said cash.

“After they left, the security officer is said to have managed to reach his colleague who was stationed far at the gate, who then untied him and they called the manager who immediately called the police.”

As of this afternoon, 29 December 2025, the said robbers were still at large. Keikwaletse has pleaded with anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits, to contact the Police at 6875057 or 999 or any nearest police station.