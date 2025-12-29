Caught red-handed

Four nabbed skinning stolen cattle on Christmas Eve

Two days before the Christmas, police in Francistown swooped on four men who were found skinning five stolen cattle in the bushes of Gerald Estates.

The quartet, Nonofo Joseph, Boitse Nchime, Obakeng Modise and Simisane Outwile, all aged between 23 and 30 years were arrested on Tuesday night.

They were denied bail by a Francistown Magistrates Court on Thursday as investigations had just commenced.

The suspects were remanded in custody and will return to court on January 26 th for bail hearing.

Gerald Police Station Commander, Superintendent Kedibonye Kula confirmed the incident and noted that the first suspect was arrested at 8pm while the rest fled the scene, but were traced and apprehended the same night.

“The cattle belong to one person and she resides in Chadibe village. We are still investigating the matter to establish how the cows ended up in Gerald Estates. Stock theft is very worrisome in our area and the police are working tirelessly to arrest those responsible for such crimes,” she said.