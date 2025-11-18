Scouring the competition

Young entrepreneur cleaning up with Sekiripoto

In a country where imported goods often dominate retail shelves, a young entrepreneur from Tatisiding is proving BW can scrub it up with the best of them.

Ofentse James, the 29-year-old founder and Director of Kamalanga Kasabe Ltd, is on a mission to replace foreign scourers with a local, cost-effective alternative: Sekiripoto Pot Scourers.

Armed with a Diploma in Water and Environmental Engineering plus years of community and environmental project experience, James is confident he can clean-up with his new venture.

“I saw that most scourers sold in Botswana were imported and sometimes expensive. I wanted to make a local product that was strong, affordable and made in Botswana.”

That’s exactly what he did, launching Sekiripoto Pot Scourers in July.

Three months later, the business is gaining traction.

Competing against large-scale imports isn’t easy, but James is focused on what sets his brand apart.

The rust-free, heavy-duty metal scrubbers are crafted at his Tatisiding factory, using stainless steel wire, shaped and packaged into packs of three.

Boasting a daily production capacity of over 1, 000 units, the business already employs four people, with plans to scale up.

James’ client base stretches across the country, spanning: households, local shops, supermarkets, catering services, restaurants and even cleaning companies.

In these economically challenging times, charges are designed with affordability in mind: a three-pack costs just P5, while bulk resellers pay P48 for 24 units.

Despite the pocket-friendly prices, Sekiripoto does not skimp on quality.

“We deal with competition by making sure our scourers are high quality, affordable, and that our service is friendly and reliable. We also promote the idea of supporting local businesses.”

Every batch undergoes a strict quality check.

“The scourers are strong on dirt but still gentle on pots, a combination that makes them both long-lasting and user-friendly.”

James has strategically positioned Kamalanga Kasabe as a people-first enterprise, ensuring direct delivery to homes and stores alike, building trust through personal service.

It was during one such trip to Gaborone to supply catering ladies that Voice Money stumbled upon the enterprise!

Beyond business, his initiative is a clear nod to national pride and economic empowerment.

“Every purchase supports local jobs and the local economy. Our customers say they are proud to buy a local product that truly works well.”

In a bid to stay ahead, James regularly consults with support agencies like LEA and Brand Botswana and listens closely to customer feedback.

“We’re constantly learning and evolving. Our goal is not just to make scourers, but to build a brand that stands for quality and community,” explains the youthful businessman.

Looking forward, Kamalanga Kasabe aims to expand beyond Botswana, growing into a regional supplier of household cleaning products.

With sustainability and community upliftment at its core, James envisions the company becoming a household brand across Southern Africa.

“We want Kamalanga Kasabe to become a big name in cleaning products in Botswana and beyond.”